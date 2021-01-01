Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Head to Head Survey

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Eagle and Huazhu Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.62 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Huazhu Group $1.61 billion 8.20 $254.00 million $0.85 52.98

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Eagle and Huazhu Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Huazhu Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $43.93, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Huazhu Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group -22.08% -32.15% -3.71%

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. The company also operates hotels under brand franchise agreements that include Ibis, Ibis Styles, Mercure, Novotel, and Grand Mercure. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 5,953 hotels with 575,488 rooms in 15 countries. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

