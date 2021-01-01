Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,800 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. BidaskClub raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

