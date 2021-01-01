Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $603.69 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.