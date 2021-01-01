Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.87 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after buying an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,010,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

