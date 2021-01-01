Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

