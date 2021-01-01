Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,813 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.