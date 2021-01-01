Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of News worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in News by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in News by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

News stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

