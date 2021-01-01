Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $30.61 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.34.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

