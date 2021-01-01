Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Shares Up 0.9%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). 19,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 448,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a PE ratio of 40.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) Company Profile (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.