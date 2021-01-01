GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) Shares Up 0.2%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 20,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 18,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenVision Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 4,111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,082 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.33% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

