Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

GLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Grenke AG has a 1-year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1-year high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.52.

About Grenke AG (GLJ.F)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

