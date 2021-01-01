Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.90 Million

Brokerages expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report sales of $494.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.40 million and the lowest is $455.63 million. Grubhub posted sales of $341.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,400,644. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. 1,138,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.