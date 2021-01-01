GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

