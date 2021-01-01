Guggenheim Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $78.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

