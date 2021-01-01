GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.74 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,872,545 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

