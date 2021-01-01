H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,919. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

