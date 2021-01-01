Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.36% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

