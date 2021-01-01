Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.98 ($68.21).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €91.90 ($108.12) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

