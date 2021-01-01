Harmony Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Harmony has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00298184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.16 or 0.02034020 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens.

Harmony's official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

