Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of ROUS opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

