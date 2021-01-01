Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $886,300.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $74.49 or 0.00255210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.47 million and $886,300.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008460 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,012 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

