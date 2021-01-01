Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $102.50

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.50, but opened at $106.50. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 17,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.57. The stock has a market cap of £338.66 million and a PE ratio of 61.76.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, research analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 184.9999885 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Birch bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59). Also, insider Angela Bromfield bought 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65). Insiders bought 73,078 shares of company stock worth $7,165,714 in the last 90 days.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

