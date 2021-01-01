HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

HDB opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

