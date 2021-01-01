Head to Head Contrast: Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safe-T Group and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroStrategy 2 1 0 0 1.33

MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $217.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.02%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -259.98% -79.15% -33.67% MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and MicroStrategy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $3.28 million 0.03 -$13.00 million N/A N/A MicroStrategy $486.33 million 7.40 $34.35 million $1.22 318.48

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Safe-T Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.