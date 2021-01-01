Head to Head Contrast: Workiva (NYSE:WK) vs. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

This table compares CyberArk Software and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $433.89 million 14.20 $63.06 million $1.76 91.81 Workiva $297.89 million 14.82 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -94.45

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 5 11 0 2.69 Workiva 0 2 4 0 2.67

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $117.93, suggesting a potential downside of 27.02%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.96%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Volatility and Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Workiva on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.