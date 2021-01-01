Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $375.00

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $375.00, but opened at $360.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 26,319 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The stock has a market cap of £451.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

