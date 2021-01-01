Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 22,140 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

