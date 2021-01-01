Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $265.00

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $265.00, but opened at $256.00. Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) shares last traded at $261.36, with a volume of 135,184 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.94. The firm has a market cap of £339.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09.

In other Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 41,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

About Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

