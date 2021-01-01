Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 178,257 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

