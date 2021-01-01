Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,209 shares of company stock worth $856,802. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

