Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Financial Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.07 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91%

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

