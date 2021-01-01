Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:HT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.