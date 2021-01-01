Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.10.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heska by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heska by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.