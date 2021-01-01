HEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.20 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $22.20 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004416 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003326 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.