Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Hiscox stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

