Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

HMCBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.