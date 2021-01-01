Homeros 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.20 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $293.08 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00128217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00558428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00153863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00301359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

