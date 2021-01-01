Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $59.00. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 79,441 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £105.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.19.

Hornby PLC (HRN.L) Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby PLC (HRN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby PLC (HRN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.