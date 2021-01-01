HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $190,474.83 and $98.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00129160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00561048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00160160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00303286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00049146 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

