HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.30. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 805,415 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. The firm has a market cap of £74.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

