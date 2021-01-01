Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 844,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,346,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

