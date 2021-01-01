Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 6.8%

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.49. 277,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 237,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCM. BidaskClub raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,687,000 after buying an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 95,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

