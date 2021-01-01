Hydro Protocol Trading Down 13.6% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo and HADAX. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $189,764.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01971680 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

