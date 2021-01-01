iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.46

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.46 and last traded at C$55.31, with a volume of 103564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.37.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.45.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

