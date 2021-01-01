ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

ICON Public stock opened at $194.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,517,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ICON Public by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 466,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

