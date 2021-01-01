Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.79, for a total transaction of $953,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,079,028.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,314. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $231,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

