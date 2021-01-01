Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $20,025.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $20,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

