Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery Sells 6,000 Shares

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 276.21 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

