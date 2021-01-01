INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMB stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 312,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,947. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

