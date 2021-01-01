Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 30,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 27,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 580,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 311,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000.

